Winter Run Days at the Railroad Park
Winter Run Days at the Railroad Park
Weather permitting, the Medford Railroad Park will open for train rides and model train displays during the holiday season for one weekend only! Bundle up and enjoy a miniature train ride with the Southern Oregon Live Steamers or a speeder railcar ride with the Southern Oregon Railway Historical Society. Head to the Rogue Valley Model Railroad Club's building at the end of the parking lot to warm up and enjoy their extensive layout.
Medford Railroad Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Medford Railroad Park
medfordgardenrailroaders@gmail.com
Medford Railroad Park
799 Berrydale Ave.Medford, Oregon 97501