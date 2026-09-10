Jackson County Master Gardener™ Association

Winter Dreams Summer Gardens 2026

Date: Fridays, October 16th and October 23rd Saturdays, October 17th and October 24th

Time: 9:00 am—4:30 pm

Where: via Zoom

Jackson County Master Gardener™ Association is proud to announce the

Winter Dreams Summer Gardens 2026. This year we have 16 wonderful speakers on a variety of gardening related topics. All presentations will be recorded and available for viewing until the end of December for all participants. CEH credits for landscaper recertification are available.

Information: Registration is $30.

Winter Dreams Summer Gardens Symposium – Jackson County Master Gardener Association

