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Winter Dreams, Summer Gardens

Winter Dreams, Summer Gardens

Jackson County Master Gardener™ Association
Winter Dreams Summer Gardens 2026

Date: Fridays, October 16th and October 23rd Saturdays, October 17th and October 24th

Time: 9:00 am—4:30 pm
Where: via Zoom

Jackson County Master Gardener™ Association is proud to announce the
Winter Dreams Summer Gardens 2026. This year we have 16 wonderful speakers on a variety of gardening related topics. All presentations will be recorded and available for viewing until the end of December for all participants. CEH credits for landscaper recertification are available.
Information: Registration is $30.
Winter Dreams Summer Gardens Symposium – Jackson County Master Gardener Association

Jackson County Master Gardeners Association
30.00
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jackson County Master Gardeners Association
5417767371
erika.szonntag@oregonstate.edu
https://jacksoncountymga.org
Jackson County Master Gardeners Association
jcmga.org