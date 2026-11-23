When Hantavirus comes aboard: Birding expedition interrupted. Hosted by Cape Arago Audubon
When Hantavirus comes aboard: Birding expedition interrupted. Hosted by Cape Arago Audubon
Steve Kornfeld shares his story of the Atlantic Odyssey cruise- a voyage defined first by rare birds and remote beauty, then by the unexpected Hantavirus outbreak. With passengers falling ill, including the ship's doctor, Steve found himself thrust into medical leadership. His talk traces the adventure, the emergency, and the global implications of a viral threat that briefly put the world on edge.
Coos Bay Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 5 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Cape Arago Audubon Society
541 267-3303
dianenighthawk@gmail.com
Coos Bay Library
525 Anderson StCoos Bay, Oregon 97420