What's So Great About Worm Poop?

John Jackson from Bugs-R-Us Educational Services will introduce you to live, wriggly worms as you learn about their anatomies and how their digestive process enriches your garden soil. He’ll also provide tips on building and maintaining a compost bin at home. Afterward, plant this seed in your brain: How is the action of worms “processing” organic waste kind of like how your brain processes ideas from books you read? Could reading a greater variety of books improve your brain's "soil"?