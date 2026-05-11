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What's So Great About Worm Poop?

What's So Great About Worm Poop?

John Jackson from Bugs-R-Us Educational Services will introduce you to live, wriggly worms as you learn about their anatomies and how their digestive process enriches your garden soil. He’ll also provide tips on building and maintaining a compost bin at home. Afterward, plant this seed in your brain: How is the action of worms “processing” organic waste kind of like how your brain processes ideas from books you read? Could reading a greater variety of books improve your brain's "soil"?

Medford Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services Medford Library
541-744-8689
information@jcls.org
www.jcls.org
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central Avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/