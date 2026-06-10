Virtual Poetry Journaling Class with Elisa Friedlander with Ink To Insight, Monday, June 15 from 12-2pm.

Poetry is a matter of life, not just a matter of language.

-Lucille Clifton

Join our soul-nourishing community! We play with words and images in response to creative, guided prompts inspired by poetry. Come write, reflect, and share (sharing always optional)!

If participating is cost-prohibitive and you’d like to join, just be in touch!

Registering for more than one workshop? Bringing a friend along? Ask me about a reduced fee!

https://inktoinsight.com/