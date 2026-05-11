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Virtual Pain Meets Pen: Quieting Chronic Pain or Illness with Therapeutic Writing

Virtual Pain Meets Pen: Quieting Chronic Pain or Illness with Therapeutic Writing

Pain Meets Pen: Quieting Chronic Pain or Illness with Therapeutic Writing
Explore your relationship with your body and chronic pain or illness and improve your quality of life with a warm, supportive community of peers. You will be gently guided with structured, creative expressive writing and visual journaling activities.

If participating is cost-prohibitive and you’d like to join, just be in touch!

Registering for more than one workshop? Bringing a friend along? Ask about a reduced fee!

ZOOM
25-50
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

sissyperry@yahoo.com
ZOOM