Virtual Pain Meets Pen: Quieting Chronic Pain or Illness with Therapeutic Writing

Pain Meets Pen: Quieting Chronic Pain or Illness with Therapeutic Writing

Explore your relationship with your body and chronic pain or illness and improve your quality of life with a warm, supportive community of peers. You will be gently guided with structured, creative expressive writing and visual journaling activities.

If participating is cost-prohibitive and you’d like to join, just be in touch!

Registering for more than one workshop? Bringing a friend along? Ask about a reduced fee!