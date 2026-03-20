Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026

Welcome

Welcome to the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026, taking place on December 08-09 2026 as an international conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On behalf of UCG (Utilitarian Conferences Gathering), it is our great pleasure to invite psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health professionals, physicians, neurologists, neuroscientists, psychotherapists, counselors, researchers, academicians, educators, healthcare leaders, policymakers, industry professionals, students, and young investigators from around the world to participate in this prestigious international mental health conference.

The Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026 provides a world-class platform for exchanging scientific knowledge, presenting groundbreaking research, exploring innovative clinical practices, and building international collaborations that contribute to improving mental healthcare worldwide.

This global gathering highlights the latest developments in psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, behavioral sciences, psychotherapy, digital mental health, public mental health, psychiatric nursing, addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and evidence-based clinical care.

Join internationally renowned experts, researchers, clinicians, and healthcare innovators to discuss emerging trends, share scientific discoveries, establish valuable partnerships, and contribute to shaping the future of mental health and psychiatric care.

We look forward to welcoming you to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for two inspiring days of scientific excellence, professional networking, innovation, and lifelong learning.

Continuing Professional Development (CME/CPD Accreditation)Earn 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits

Professional development remains at the heart of the Global Mental Health, Psychiatry & Wellness Summit 2026. This international scientific meeting enables eligible psychiatrists, psychologists, physicians, mental health professionals, counselors, therapists, nurses, researchers, and healthcare practitioners to earn up to 30 ACCME & The CPD Group Accredited CME/CPD Credits.

Our educational program is officially accredited by The CPD Group for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits and features American ACCME Accreditation for Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours.

This internationally recognized dual accreditation supports healthcare professionals in maintaining licensure, fulfilling continuing education requirements, enhancing professional competencies, and demonstrating commitment to lifelong learning.

American ACCME Accreditation

Earn internationally recognized Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours that meet the rigorous quality standards established by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). These credits are designed to support healthcare professionals in maintaining excellence in clinical practice while meeting international continuing education requirements.

The CPD Group Accreditation

Receive verified Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credits accredited by The CPD Group. These credits assist professionals in documenting continuous learnin

