Using Trail Cameras for Wildlife Monitoring

Trail cameras are an increasingly popular tool for viewing wildlife. In this class, you will be introduced to the basics of using trail cameras to view, monitor, and identify wildlife. We will demonstrate basic equipment, discuss how to identify optimal locations for cameras depending on the species of interest, and practice setting cameras. If there is time, we can discuss specific situations that are of interest from the attendees, or provide some examples of how trail cameras are used by professional wildlife biologists for research purposes.

Instructor Biography:

Noa Vallance is a wildlife research biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Southern Oregon. She and her team employ trail cameras across a broad range of projects, from scouting to scientific investigation and research. Noa will be assisted in this class by colleagues Devany Summers and Adam Liao.