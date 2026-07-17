Tutunov Piano Series: Tommaso Benciolini & Jacopo Giacopuzzi

Born in Bologna, Tommaso Benciolini studied in Verona, Paris, and Lugano, graduating with highest honors. Winner of the 2017 New York Respighi Prize, he debuted as a soloist at Carnegie Hall in 2018 with the Chamber Orchestra of New York. He has since performed at major venues including Berlin Philharmonie, Musikverein Vienna, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Suntory Hall Tokyo, and Seoul Arts Center, appearing with leading international orchestras. A professor at the Conservatory of Trento, he has given masterclasses across Europe and beyond. Also active in research, he has rediscovered and premiered works by Mendelssohn, Nino Rota, and Vivaldi.

As a soloist and chamber musician, Jacopo Giacopuzzi has performed recitals throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. He is the winner of 14 international competitions, including the International Piano Competition San Donà di Piave, Ibiza International Piano Competition, International Liszt Competition in Los Angeles, and the Beverly Hills National Auditions. His teaching credentials include the Conservatory of Verona E.F. Dall’Abaco and the Royal Conservatoire of Brussels. Since 2023, he has served as Director of the Tramonto Festival in Encinitas.