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Tutunov Piano Series: Sebastian Picht

Tutunov Piano Series: Sebastian Picht

A native of Philadelphia, pianist Sebastian Picht comes from a multi-generational musical family. His earliest musical memories are of his grandfather, Edward Kalendar, playing jazz standards and orginla works; he began piano at age four with his grandmother, Asya Kalendar, and continued studies with Susan Nowicki and Amy Yang. Sebastian has performed internationally in Switzerland, Mexico, Iceland, Italy, and Spain, most recently at the Carme Contemporary Cultural Center in Valencia as winner of the 2025 Valencia Internatioal Piano Academy Competition. A member of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's Young Scholars Program (2022-24) and an ambassador for Keys of Inspiration, he is also a frequent guest presenter at Rancho la Puerta in Mexico. Sebastian studies Piano Performance at the Peabody Institute with Alexander Shtarkman.

Oregon Center for the Arts
$35-$45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/
Oregon Center for the Arts
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events