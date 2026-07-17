Tutunov Piano Series: Ludmil Angelov

Ludmil Angelov, born in Varna, Bulgaria, is an internationally acclaimed pianist and graduate of the Pancho Vladigerov State Music Academy in Sofia. A prizewinner at major competitions including the Chopin Competition (1985) and Piano Masters in Monte Carlo (1994), he has performed worldwide in leading venues such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Musikverein, and New York's Lincoln Center. Renowned as one of today's foremost interpreters of Chopin, Angelov has presented complete cycles of the composer's works to critical acclaim and frequently appears at major Chopin festivals. He has recorded extensively for top labels, earning the Grand Prix du Disque from the Chopin Institute. He is the founder for the Paino Extravanganze Festival and a recipient of numerous honors, including Poland's Gloria Artis Medal. Angelov serves as Professor Emeritus at the New Bulgarian University and is regularly invited to jury prestigious international piano competitions.