© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tutunov Piano Series: Ludmil Angelov

Tutunov Piano Series: Ludmil Angelov

Ludmil Angelov, born in Varna, Bulgaria, is an internationally acclaimed pianist and graduate of the Pancho Vladigerov State Music Academy in Sofia. A prizewinner at major competitions including the Chopin Competition (1985) and Piano Masters in Monte Carlo (1994), he has performed worldwide in leading venues such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Musikverein, and New York's Lincoln Center. Renowned as one of today's foremost interpreters of Chopin, Angelov has presented complete cycles of the composer's works to critical acclaim and frequently appears at major Chopin festivals. He has recorded extensively for top labels, earning the Grand Prix du Disque from the Chopin Institute. He is the founder for the Paino Extravanganze Festival and a recipient of numerous honors, including Poland's Gloria Artis Medal. Angelov serves as Professor Emeritus at the New Bulgarian University and is regularly invited to jury prestigious international piano competitions.

Oregon Center for the Arts
$35-$45
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts
5415526348
boxoffice@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events
Oregon Center for the Arts
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events