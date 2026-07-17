Tutunov Piano Series: Kei Weng

Steinway Artist Dr. Lei Weng is an internationally acclaimed pianist, educator, and adjudicator. He has performed at major venues worldwide and appeared as a concerto soloist with over forty orchestras across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. An active chamber musician, he has collaborated with leading artists from top orchestras. Dr. Weng is Professor of Piano and Keyboard Area Head at the University of Northern Colorado and a recipient of the College of Performing and Visual Arts Scholar of the Year award. A sought-after guest artist and master teacher, he has taught at prominent institutions worldwide, with students earning top competition prizes and admission to leading conservatories. He is also Founder and Director of the Colorado International Piano Academy and Festival and serves on the Gilmore Artist Nominating Committee.