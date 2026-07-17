Tutunov Piano Series: Brian Ganz

Brian Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. A prizewinner at major international competitions, he has appeared as soloist with renowned orchestras including the St. Louis Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, and National Symphony. Celebrated for performances of emotional depth and artistic integrity, Ganz is especially known for his ongoing multi-year project performing the complete works of Chopin. He is artist-in-residence at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and former faculty member of the Peabody Conservatory.