Trinity Jam 2026 is a grassroots Northern California music and arts gathering built around community, creativity, and connection. Set along the beautiful Trinity River in Junction City, California, the festival brings together live music, camping, art, local vendors, and family-friendly experiences in one of the most scenic areas of the state. Produced by local community members and presented in collaboration with the North Fork Grange, Trinity Jam celebrates the spirit of Humboldt and Trinity County culture through music, collaboration, and shared experiences.

The festival features a diverse lineup of regional bands, late-night DJs, live art, craft vendors, food, and immersive experiences designed to create a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Guests can enjoy free camping with weekend passes, riverside adventures, community gathering spaces, and activities for both kids and elders. Trinity Jam is intentionally designed to feel personal, independent, and community-driven rather than corporate or commercial.

With a strong focus on supporting local artists, musicians, makers, and small businesses, Trinity Jam creates a platform where creativity and community thrive together. The event includes a dedicated Kid Zone, spaces for wellness and relaxation, and opportunities for attendees to connect with the natural beauty of Trinity County. Sustainability and respect for the land are central to the festival ethos, with organizers encouraging guests to follow Leave No Trace principles and support the local community.

After returning from a long hiatus, Trinity Jam continues to grow as a destination gathering for music lovers, campers, families, and free spirits seeking an authentic Northern California festival experience rooted in art, nature, and human connection.