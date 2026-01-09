First Friday Art Walk--5-8 pm December 4

Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy making a Christmas ornament.

All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available

Parish Administrator office@trinitychurchashland.org