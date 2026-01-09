Trinity Episcopal Church: Open House & Making Ornaments
Trinity Episcopal Church: Open House & Making Ornaments
First Friday Art Walk--5-8 pm December 4
Come & Listen – Jodi French will be playing the organ from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Come & Enjoy – the beauty of our historic Church, built in 1895 and listed on the National Register of Historical Buildings. Also, enjoy making a Christmas ornament.
All are welcome. Church members will be on hand to answer your questions about Trinity.
For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418
Street parking available
Parish Administrator office@trinitychurchashland.org
Trinity Episcopal Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Trinity Episcopal Church
(541) 201-3418
office@trinitychurchashland.org
Trinity Episcopal Church
44 North 2nd St.Ashland, Oregon 97520