Third Saturday: Journey Sticks with Miranda Caroligne

Inspired by Aboriginal storytelling traditions, Miranda Caroligne’s "journey sticks" are a must-see! Now, you can learn the weaving techniques to create your own personal journey stick to take home. We provide the materials, but you’re encouraged to bring your own mementos to make it truly yours. Only 15 spots available—join us for this $40 workshop!

Saturday, July 18th 1:00-4:00 PM

*registration required* www.art-presence.org > education > third Saturday

$40, Limit: 15 students, children allowed if accompanied by an adult