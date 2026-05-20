Third Saturday: Cigar Boxes

June: Cigar Boxes

Saturday, June 20th 1:00-4:00 PM

*registration required* www.art-presence.org

$30, Limit: 12 students, ages 16+

These cigar boxes make great birthday, wedding, anniversary, holiday, or special occasion gifts! Lauren Card and Pam Lund will guide you through this fun and creative endeavor. Starting with a simple cigar box, which we'll provide, you will adorn it with personal decorations and found objects that you will bring with you and are meaningful to you and the theme of your box.

Theme ideas include:

Love, gratitude, travels, celebration, collection, and more.

Here are some questions to get your creative juices flowing:

1. Who is this box for?

2. Is it a special occasion?

3. What personal items could you include that you may already have?

4. What additional items would be fun?

Feet for the box bottom: Game pieces, spools of thread, door pulls, marbles, etc.

Pulls & Drawer Knobs: Hardware store knobs, game pieces, marbles, beads, buttons, etc.

Decoupage Items: Printed scrapbook papers, maps, music, handwriting, quotes or meaningful words printed from your computer, magazine images, photos, alphabet letters, stickers, wine or beer labels, and anything else meaningful to you.

Many items listed above can be found at Michaels and Hobby Lobby.