Theater Camp for Kids!

Art Presence Art Center and Jacksonville Community Center have partnered to offer an

ALL DAY SUMMER CAMP

Children ages 6 through 11

Dive into four days of creativity and fun! Each day is split into a thrilling half-day at Art Presence and a fun-filled half-day at the Jacksonville Community Center, connected by an escorted midday walk (just four blocks!). You can choose the full experience or enroll for half days only. The cost is just $120 for each four-session, half-day series (Monday through Thursday). Morning sessions spark creativity from 9am to Noon, and afternoon adventures run from Noon to 3pm. Please note: No meals or snacks are provided—pack your own fuel for fun!

July 13 through July 16: Theater Arts & Crafts

Get ready for the stage! Before an afternoon that introduces students to acting, voice expression, improvisation, stage presence and auditioning at Jacksonville Community Center, mornings at Art Presence are dedicated to crafting your spotlight look! Projects include designing dazzling decorated masks, making unique costume accessories, and bringing puppets to life with custom stages and scene illustrations.

To register for JCC: www.jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org

To register for Art Presence: www.art-presence.org > education > summer camp