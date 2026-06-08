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The Two Tracks, Americana from Wyoming

The Two Tracks, Americana from Wyoming

Hailing from the eastern slope of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming—a state with more pronghorn than people—The Two Tracks have spent the last decade developing a powerful sound rooted in “thoughtful, literate songwriting” (Relix).

They've just released their fifth album "Seasons Unknown" which is a "little bit western, with a whole lot of infectious grooves" (Americana Highways).

The Talent Club
$15
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Talent Club
541-535-2721

Artist Group Info

The Two Tracks
thetwotracks@gmail.com
https://thetwotracks.com
The Talent Club
114 Talent Ave
Talent, Oregon 97540
(541) 535-2721
https://talentclublive.com