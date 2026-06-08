The Two Tracks, Americana from Wyoming
The Two Tracks, Americana from Wyoming
Hailing from the eastern slope of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming—a state with more pronghorn than people—The Two Tracks have spent the last decade developing a powerful sound rooted in “thoughtful, literate songwriting” (Relix).
They've just released their fifth album "Seasons Unknown" which is a "little bit western, with a whole lot of infectious grooves" (Americana Highways).
The Talent Club
$15
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Talent Club
541-535-2721
Artist Group Info
The Two Tracks
thetwotracks@gmail.com