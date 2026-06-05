The Stuff of Legends: Preview of Pops Orchestra Concert with Pops Conductor Adam Stern and Contra Bassoon Soloist Nicole Buetti
The Stuff of Legends: Preview of Pops Orchestra Concert with Pops Conductor Adam Stern and Contra Bassoon Soloist Nicole Buetti
Conductor Adam Stern will introduce the theme and preview the stories about selected compositions. Stern will introduce our Orchestra bassoon soloist, Nicole Buetti. Enjoy a discussion and information about the music for the upcoming performance. This engaging midday gathering provides insight into the music and creative process. Meet Nicole, award-winning composer and educator with over 400 recorded and published musical works in a wide variety of genres. She has been composing professionally for more than 25 years. Buetti will be the featured soloist on contrabassoon with a performance of Ruth Gipps' Leviathan, a delightful miniature evoking the legendary aquatic creature that likely was a whale (see pages below for several images).
Learn more about Adam Stern at https://www.adamsternconductor.com/; and Nicole Buetti at https://www.nicolebuetti.com/bassoon-music.