"The Sound of Music", Humboldt Light Opera Company's 2026 summer musical
"The Sound of Music", Humboldt Light Opera Company's 2026 summer musical
It is based on the 1949 book The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp. Set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, the musical tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German Navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He and Maria decide on a plan to flee Austria with the children. Many songs from the musical have become standards, including "Do-Re-Mi", "My Favorite Things", "Edelweiss", "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", and the title song "The Sound of Music".
John Van Duzer Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt
$15:00 - $25:00
Every 3 weeks through Aug 16, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
HLOC (Humboldt Light Opera Company)
707-499-3787
info@hloc.org
John Van Duzer Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt
1 Harpst StreetArcata, California 95521
707-826-3928