The Poetry of Melissa Eleftherion and Lisa E Baldwin

Wednesday August 12th 7:00 to 8:00pm

Melissa Eleftherion (she/they) is a writer, a librarian & a visual artist. Born & raised in Brooklyn, they are the author of four poetry collections: field guide to autobiography (The Operating System, 2018), gutter rainbows (Querencia Press, 2024), Suture (Cooper Dillon, 2026) & Malocchia (White Stag, 2026) & 12 chapbooks from various presses. Melissa lives in Northern California, where she served as Poet Laureate for the City of Ukiah, manages the Ukiah Branch Library & curates the LOBA Reading Series.

Lisa E Baldwin, poet, editor, and publisher, lives in the Lower Applegate Valley. She founded N8tive Run Press during Covid lockdown in 2020. N8tive Run has recently become a community-building tool lifting rural voices in two anthologies, The Gathered Poems from Poetry for the People 2025, and Poetry for the Planet 2026:Voices from the Rogue Watershed. Baldwin has published two poetry books, Truths and Consequences (2021) and Jerome Prairie Creation Myths (2023).