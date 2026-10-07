The Pistol River Concert Association presents - The Horsenecks

The Pistol River Concert Association is excited to present a night of Old Time Appalachian stringband, classic country, original folk and bluegrass music provided by the Astoria based band, The Horsenecks. Their beautiful soulful sounds will echo through the Pistol River Friendship Hall on Saturday, October 24th starting at 7 PM.

The Horsenecks are comprised of multi-instrumentalists Gabrielle Macrae and Barry Southern. Gabrielle was raised immersed in learning Appalachian-based fiddle and claw-hammer banjo in North Carolina. Barry’s roots are from Liverpool, plays a driving three-finger and claw hammer banjo, is an excellent guitarist, and can saw the fiddle too. .

Gabrielle and Barry are prolific songwriters, creating works true to the classic genres they love that take advantage of their wonderful voices.

Please join us for what promises to be a beautiful night of classic acoustic sounds with The Horsenecks. Doors to the Friendship Hall open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:00, on Saturday, October 24th. Tickets are available at Wrights Custom Framing in Brookings, and First Chapter Coffee House in Gold Beach for $20, and online at pistolriver.com for $21. If the show is not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $25. Seventeen and under are free!