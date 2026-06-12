“The Natural American Way of Death” with author Dr. Diana Cunningham

Monday September 14th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Local author and President of the Friends of Cathedral Trees Sanctuary, Dr. Diana Cunningham spent a decade researching and writing The Natural American Way of Death, after her mother died of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012. Cunningham began to “connect the dots” from her mother’s disease, her cause of death, and the crematory vapors containing unsafe levels of mercury from dental fillings and body stores. Her research developed into finding compassionate solutions to the problems revealed in Jessica Mitford’s bestselling book in 1962. Now, this 21st century groundbreaking book provides the reader with an uplifting and comprehensive manual in navigating your natural deathcare plans with over 60 color photos, rare interviews of movers and shakers in the American movement, and how to create and document your deathcare decisions. After co-leading an OLLI Class at SOU in 2020, Dr Cunningham realized that natural deathcare 1) needed to be made affordable, 2) deathcare choices needed to be restored from ancient traditions with the offering of a native tree or wildflower graveside planting as part of a larger restoration, and 3) people had a right to know about the connections between mercury emissions of the conventional industry, Alzheimer’s, and other public health epidemics. Find out why there’s a nationwide revolution begun 30 years ago that’s sweeping the country and how our own local project developed into the first restoration non-profit cemetery that’s now licensed and located right here in our region’s best kept secret, Mt. Ashland’s Colestin Valley. Learn about why certified natural burials are the only mercury-responsible choice in deathcare, and how your decision affects our planet and our local public health for at least 225 years into the future. Get inspired to move forward with your own beautiful plan, whether you are aged 18 or 80!”