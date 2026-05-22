© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"The Mousetrap"

"The Mousetrap"

You don’t have to travel to London’s West End to see the world’s longest-running play. It’s coming to Junction City.

Generation Theater Company’s production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Mousetrap” runs June 18 through June 27, with Thursday and Friday evening shows at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the British way of life by adding High Tea, served Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. before the matinees - a perfect afternoon of mystery, elegance, and intrigue.

Set in a snowbound English guesthouse, seven strangers are trapped with a killer among them. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, a detective arrives—on skis—to uncover the truth in this classic whodunit with a legendary twist ending.

Tickets for the play and High Tea may be purchased online at jctheater.com.

Junction City Grange
$18, $15, and $11, High Tea extra is $20
Every 2 weeks through Jun 27, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Generations Theater Company
541-636-6766
http://theater.gen-arts.com
Junction City Grange
1420 Kalmia Street
Junction City, Oregon 97448
jctheater.com