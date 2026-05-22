You don’t have to travel to London’s West End to see the world’s longest-running play. It’s coming to Junction City.

Generation Theater Company’s production of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Mousetrap” runs June 18 through June 27, with Thursday and Friday evening shows at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the British way of life by adding High Tea, served Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. before the matinees - a perfect afternoon of mystery, elegance, and intrigue.

Set in a snowbound English guesthouse, seven strangers are trapped with a killer among them. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, a detective arrives—on skis—to uncover the truth in this classic whodunit with a legendary twist ending.

Tickets for the play and High Tea may be purchased online at jctheater.com.