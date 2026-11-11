The Mavericks and Friends

The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes The Mavericks & Friends on Wednesday, February 24, 2027, for an evening celebrating the music, spirit, and extraordinary legacy of The Mavericks.

For more than three decades, The Mavericks have followed a musical path entirely their own. Formed in Miami in 1989, the Grammy-winning band built its unmistakable sound by blending country and rock & roll with Cuban rhythms, Tex-Mex, soul, and Latin influences. Songs including “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” “Come Unto Me,” “Back In Your Arms Again,” and “As Long As There’s Loving Tonight” helped earn the band a devoted international following.

Now, The Mavericks & Friends carries that remarkable body of music forward while honoring the life and legacy of founding frontman Raul Malo.

Following Malo’s death, longtime members Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, Jerry Dale McFadden, and returning founding bassist Robert Reynolds came together around a shared belief that the music should continue. The new touring format brings together musicians from across The Mavericks’ history with a rotating cast of guest singers, allowing the band to explore more than three decades of music while creating something different each night.

The result is both a celebration and a new chapter. Audiences can expect songs spanning The Mavericks’ career, the musicianship and genre-crossing sound that have always defined the band, and special guests joining them along the way.

As guitarist Eddie Perez describes it, the band has always been about more than the individuals onstage. The music, the energy, and the connection with audiences are what endure. The Mavericks & Friends is built around that idea: honoring what came before by continuing to play the songs and share them with the people who have loved them for decades.

Join us in the Olsrud Family Grand Auditorium for an evening celebrating the music and legacy of The Mavericks and the next chapter of a band that has never been easy to define.

