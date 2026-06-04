The Historic Holly Theatre Presents: LUCINDA WILLIAMS AND HER BAND

Lucinda Williams, one of America’s most revered songwriters, brings her unmistakable voice, fearless storytelling, and powerful blend of rock, blues, country, and Americana to the Historic Holly Theatre.

A multiple Grammy Award winner with a career spanning more than 45 years, Williams is beloved for her singular vocals and extraordinary songs. Her celebrated catalog includes the landmark album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, along with her powerful eighteenth studio album, World’s Gone Wrong, a bold and urgent collection filled with the grit, heart, and lyrical honesty that have defined her career.

Joined by her band, Williams brings Southern Oregon an unforgettable evening with one of America’s most vital and original artists.

Lucinda Williams at the Historic Holly Theatre: Built for Sound, Connection and Community!