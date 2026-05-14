The Historic Holly Theatre Presents:

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE Performs Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Originally released in 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon became one of the most influential albums in music history. Its iconic imagery, innovative production, and expansive sound reshaped popular music and defined an era. More than five decades later, the album continues to resonate deeply with audiences across generations.

Classic Albums Live brings this legendary recording to the stage exactly as it was created. Performed note-for-note and cut-for-cut, the album is recreated live by a roster of world-class musicians. The performance uses no backing tracks, samples, or computers. Every sound is performed live, honoring the precision, complexity, and emotional depth of the original recording.

From the album’s opening heartbeat to the soaring vocals of The Great Gig in the Sky, each detail is carefully reproduced with deep respect for the music and its legacy. This performance holds a special place in the Classic Albums Live catalog, having been one of the series’ earliest and most defining productions.

Experience one of the greatest albums ever recorded, performed in full, inside a historic venue built for sound, community, and shared moments.