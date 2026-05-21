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The Historic Holly Theatre Presents: BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS INDIGO PARK TOUR

The Historic Holly Theatre Presents: BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS INDIGO PARK TOUR

Bruce Hornsby is one of the most respected and adventurous musicians in contemporary American music. A three-time Grammy Award winner, Hornsby first rose to prominence with the multi-platinum album The Way It Is and has since built a remarkable career spanning rock, jazz, bluegrass, classical, and modern composition.

Known for his virtuosity, curiosity, and collaborative spirit, Hornsby has forged a singular artistic path that balances mainstream success with fearless exploration. His recent trilogy of critically acclaimed albums, Absolute Zero, Non-Secure Connection, and ’Flicted, has been praised for its bold experimentation and relevance.

Performing with his longtime band The Noisemakers, Hornsby delivers live shows that are spontaneous, improvisational, and deeply musical. No two performances are alike, offering audiences an evening shaped by storytelling, musicianship, and creative risk-taking.

An evening of masterful musicianship, storytelling, and musical exploration in an intimate venue built for sound.

Holly Theatre
$66-$86
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Holly Theatre
tiffany@jeffersonlive.org
Holly Theatre

Artist Group Info

BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS
Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
tiffany@jeffersonlive.org
https://www.hollytheatre.org/