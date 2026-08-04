The Heart of the Show: Launch Your Podcast

Ready to expand your horizons and connect with the world? Podcasting lets creative people everywhere build community and share their passions. All you need is a smartphone or internet access to have your own podcast.

What you'll learn:

Building blocks of story

Mechanics of podcasting

How to build a podcast to last

The heart of your show

Live podcast recording

You will participate in interactive discussions on story shaping and receive beginner-friendly technical guidance, followed by small group sessions where you will draft and record a podcast intro for future use. After the workshop, each participant’s podcast intro will be professionally produced and send to them digitally. Participants are also invited to subsequent virtual office hours for ongoing support and networking and can opt to share their work for possible inclusion in an Oregon Humanities podcast or publication.

This workshop is offered with support from a 2026 Storytelling Fellowship from Oregon Humanities. Instructor Jennifer Chambers is a writer, speaker, and host of Beyond The Margins with Jen Chambers podcast, a space for people and stories that spill outside the lines. She also hosts Same Crime, Different Time, a historical true crime podcast. The former columnist and co-owner of a publishing company founded the TEDxVenetaWomen event and has spoken at conferences across the U.S. She is an alumna of the University of Iowa Summer Writing Program. Learn more at www.jennifer-chambers.com/website

This workshop is free, but pre-registration is encouraged to secure your place. Instruction is designed for adults, but interested teens are welcome. Register here: https://jcls.libcal.com/event/16689416