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The Gothard Sisters Celtic Song and Dance

The Gothard Sisters Celtic Song and Dance

The Gothard Sisters—Greta, Willow, and Solana—are Northwest-based contemporary Celtic folk multi-instrumentalists, composers, performers, and songwriters. Blending classical training, traditional folk music, and dance, they bring a vibrant love of nature into every performance. They write and record near their home, drawing inspiration from traditions and landscapes from around the world. Over the course of their career, they have released 11 albums and performed more than 2,000 live shows with music that holds broad appeal to listeners of all ages and backgrounds. This marks their second appearance at Shore Acres as part of our Festival. Bring a blanket, or chair with a picnic, breathe in the ocean air and settle in for an afternoon of uplifting music framed by stunning coastal views. Learn more at https://gothardsisters.com/

Shore Acres State Park Gardens
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Music Association
5412670938
staff@oregoncoastmusic.org
https://www.oregoncoastmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

https://gothardsisters.com/
Shore Acres State Park Gardens
89526 Cape Arago Hwy
Coos Bay, Oregon 97420
nicole.betea@gmail.com