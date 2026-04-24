The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival is a juried international competition in the cultural heritage film genre, bringing you the world’s best films relating to the human past and our shared cultural heritage. These are great films for the whole family!

Our Keynote Speakers, Michael Bott and Rupert Soskin, together known as The Prehistory Guys, will kick off the event at the Festival Banquet, on May 13, 2026, 6-9pm, at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. This is followed by four days of juried films and videos on archaeological and indigenous topics, screened in the Sheffer Recital Hall at The Shedd Institute in Eugene. We plan other festival activities at other downtown venues as well. Event details are posted on TAC web site at archaeologychannel.org/festival.