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Th Pistol River Concert Association presents - Minor Gold

Th Pistol River Concert Association presents - Minor Gold

The Pistol River Concert Association is proud to welcome the folk/Americana duo Minor Gold to the Pistol River Friendship Hall stage at 7PM on Saturday, June 20th. Canadian native Tracy McNeil and Australian born Dan Parsons joined forces in her band The Goodlife about 10 years ago. Both strong, prolific and successful songwriters in their own right, they began writing together during COVID and realized they had found something special: Beautifully played instrumentals that serve as a backdrop to the pair’s magnificent vocals. Critics have compared them to 60’s/70’s folk duos like Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, and Simon and Garfunkel. Check them out at minorgoldmusic.com. Tickets are available at Wrights Custom Framing in Brookings, First Chapter Coffee House in Gold Beach. For online tickets and more information go to pistolriver@pistolriver.com.

The Pistol River Friendship Hall
$20.00-25.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pistol River Concert Association
pistolriver@pistolriver.com
pistolriver.com

Artist Group Info

Minor Gold
minorgoldmusic.com
The Pistol River Friendship Hall
24194 Carpenterville Rd
Gold Beach, Oregon 97444
pistolriver@pistolriver.com
pistolriver.com