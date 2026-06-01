Th Pistol River Concert Association presents - Minor Gold

The Pistol River Concert Association is proud to welcome the folk/Americana duo Minor Gold to the Pistol River Friendship Hall stage at 7PM on Saturday, June 20th. Canadian native Tracy McNeil and Australian born Dan Parsons joined forces in her band The Goodlife about 10 years ago. Both strong, prolific and successful songwriters in their own right, they began writing together during COVID and realized they had found something special: Beautifully played instrumentals that serve as a backdrop to the pair’s magnificent vocals. Critics have compared them to 60’s/70’s folk duos like Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, and Simon and Garfunkel. Check them out at minorgoldmusic.com. Tickets are available at Wrights Custom Framing in Brookings, First Chapter Coffee House in Gold Beach. For online tickets and more information go to pistolriver@pistolriver.com.