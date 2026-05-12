Th Pistol River Concert Association presents - Apple Barner Acoustic

The Pistol River Concert Association is proud to host an evening showcasing homegrown talent when Apple Barner Acoustic takes the Pistol River Friendship Hall stage. This Saturday, May 30th show features a trimmed down version of the great local band Apple Barner with the bands songwriter Alan Plaep and lead vocalist Laura Middleton. Cliff Stansell will also hit most of the show playing fiddle!

Laura has a fabulous voice and has been adding to her musical endeavors by learning guitar over the past few years. Alan’s songwriting, scores and instrumentals form the bedrock of the Apple Barner band, and Cliff is known throughout the county for his musicianship.

Cliff Stansell, who many of you saw on the Friendship Hall stage on Valentine’s Day, will be playing fiddle for this one. Laura has teased that there may be other local artists joining them for a song or two. Whether playing a quiet room or an open-air stage, Apple Barner Acoustic delivers a powerful reminder that sometimes less really is more.

You don’t want to miss this Saturday, May 30th concert with Apple Barner Acoustic, showcasing some of our exceptional local artists. So, get your tickets early for $20 each at Wright’s Custom Framing in Brookings and First Chapter Coffee House in Gold Beach or on-line at pistolriver.com for $21 each. If the show is not sold out, tickets will be available for $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the concert starts at 7:30. See you there!

