Terry Robb Live at the Talent Club June 5

Pacific Northwest audiences well know Terry Robb from his several decades as a top-tier, multiple award winning local bluesman with an international reputation. The Vancouver-born, Portland-based bluesman took home the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally attached his name to the trophy permanently.

Recognition for his artistry doesn't stop there. The Oregon Music Hall of Famer has been praised by Rolling Stone, Acoustic Guitar, Down Beat, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Living Blues and Oprah’s O Magazine, extolling his talents as a finger-picker, singer, songwriter, arranger and producer. He's toured the country with Buddy Guy, Steve Miller, Robin Trowrer, and John Fahey, appeared on Late Night With Conan O'Brien, dazzled the crowd at the Rose Garden during Portland Trail Blazers games, and collaborated with the Oregon Symphony. During his multi-decade run in the spotlight – one in which he's released fifteen acclaimed albums – he's shown himself to be a master of nearly every blues style and technique imaginable.