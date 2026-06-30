Terrapin Roadshow at Marjorie Holzgang Concert Bowl in Grants Pass, OR

***PLEASE NOTE DIFFERENT START TIMES FOR SUNDAY 8/2***

Saturday, August 1; doors at 4 PM, show at 5 PM

Sunday, August 2; 1 PM, show at 2 PM

Grahame Lesh and the Lesh Family are proud to announce the return of the Terrapin Roadshow in 2026. More than a concert series, the Roadshow carries forward the spirit, sound, and sense of belonging that defined Terrapin Crossroads, creating a traveling home for this music and the community that has always followed it. Tickets are on sale now at terrapincrossroads.net.

The team has carefully selected some of the most intimate, magical, and majestic outdoor amphitheaters on the West Coast and beyond. From Northern California to Oregon’s Rogue Valley and the Western Slope of Colorado, the Terrapin Roadshow will visit a collection of extraordinary venues, including Monte Rio Amphitheater in Monte Rio, CA (May 30–31); Forest Meadows Amphitheatre in San Rafael, CA (July 24–26); Marjorie Holzgang Concert Bowl in Grants Pass, OR (August 1–2); Truckee Amphitheater in Truckee, CA (August 15–16); and Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, CO (August 22–23).

“Last year’s Terrapin Roadshows felt like pure magic,” said Grahame Lesh, event co-producer and son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. “Every show was filled with great music and beautiful energy that reminded us how strong this community still is. It’s a powerful way to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead while watching that spirit continue to grow and evolve. We’re so excited to bring those vibes back on the road and gather with Terrapin Nation again in 2026.”

The rotating roster of artists will include Stu Allen, Sunshine (Garcia) Becker, Nicki Bluhm, Tim Bluhm, Holly Bowling, Sheldon Brown, Natalie Cressman, Jason Crosby, Garrett Deloian, Jackie Greene, Jennifer Hartswick, Amy Helm & The Helm Family Midnight Ramble Band, Jeremy Hoenig, Kyle Hollingsworth, Ross James, Alex Kelly, Alex Koford, Grahame Lesh, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz, Mark Levy, Greg Loiacono, Danny Luehring, Adam MacDougall, Reed Mathis, Kanika Moore, Bill Nershi, Elliott Peck, Barry Sless, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling … and many more to be announced!

For more information on the event, parking, lineup, and tickets, please visit terrapincrossroads.net.