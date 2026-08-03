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Teen Summer Theater - School of Rock

Teen Summer Theater - School of Rock

Shows are at 2pm and 5:30pm.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock: Young Actors Edition is a dynamic, one-hour version of the musical based on the hit movie, designed especially for young performers. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?

Ross Ragland Theater
$8-$12
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Ross Ragland Theater
Ross Ragland Theater
218 N 7th St
Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601
541.887.8630
office@ragland.org
https://ragland.org/