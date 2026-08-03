Teen Summer Theater - School of Rock

Shows are at 2pm and 5:30pm.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock: Young Actors Edition is a dynamic, one-hour version of the musical based on the hit movie, designed especially for young performers. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school's headmistress finding out?