Teen Karaoke: Broadway Edition at the North Bend Public Library
Teen Karaoke: Broadway Edition at the North Bend Public Library
The North Bend Public Library invites teens ages 13-18 to take the stage for a high-energy evening of music and fun during Teen Karaoke: Broadway Edition on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:00 PM. This is a chance for teens to grab a mic and sing their heart out to their favorite show-stopping hits. Bring your enthusiasm and perform in a fun, supportive environment.
The North Bend Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The North Bend Public Library
5417560400
nbservices@northbendlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
jmeredith@northbendlibrary.org
The North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman AvenueNorth Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org