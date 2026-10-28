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Talent Holiday Market

Talent Holiday Market

The Talent Holiday Market returns Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29, at Talent Elementary School, bringing local artisans, makers, and food entrepreneurs together for a weekend of holiday shopping and community.

Produced by the Talent Business Alliance with support from the Golden Grove Collective, this annual market will feature 50 vendors from across Southern Oregon offering ceramics, jewelry, baked goods and more. Vendors were selected through a juried application process to ensure a diverse shopping experience, and all items for sale are handmade by the vendors themselves.

“We’re proud to showcase the incredible craftsmanship, creativity, and care that Southern Oregon artisans put into their work. Their one-of-a-kind creations make meaningful gifts for the holidays, while supporting the talented makers and small businesses that make our region special. We hope visitors will stay awhile and explore our local shops, restaurants, and businesses,” said Darby Ayers-Flood, Executive Director of the Talent Business Alliance.

Event Details

Dates and Times: Saturday, November 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 29, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Talent Elementary School Gym & Cafeteria, 307 Wagner Creek Rd, Talent.

Cost: Free admission, no tickets required.

Parking: Talent Elementary lot and public street parking.

ADA Accessibility: The venue is ADA accessible, and accessible parking is available in the Talent Elementary School lot.

Talent Elementary School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Talent Business Alliance
541-897-0677
info@talentbusinessalliance.org
https://www.talentbusinessalliance.org/

Artist Group Info

info@talentbusinessalliance.org
Talent Elementary School
307 Wagner Creek Rd
Talent, Oregon 97540