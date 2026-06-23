Tale Mix: A Red Riding Hood Story
Tale Mix: A Red Riding Hood Story
Was the Big Bad Wolf the only magical creature Little Red Riding Hood encountered on her journey to dear old Granny’s house?
Join us for this whimsical dramedy, proudly presented by the members of Ashland Supportive Housing’s Day Support Activities Theater Class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Written and performed by the Spring 2026 class, this original production is the result of months of creativity, collaboration, and practice. Come enjoy an imaginative adventure brought to life by these talented thespians!
Sunday, July 12th, 3:30-5:30pm
Meese Auditorium
555 Indiana St, Ashland, OR
(across from SOU’s Schneider Museum of Art)
3:30pm Doors open - Tickets: $15
Enjoy our Silent Auction & Bake Sale!
Funds raised will go toward our future Day Support Activities Theater Class for Adults with I/DD
4:00pm "Tale Mix: A Red Riding Hood Story" Performance
5:00pm Silent Auction Winners Announced
THANK YOU to our Silent Auction donors:
The Ashland Food Co-Op
Ashland Recycled Furniture
Ashland's Own Shop'n Kart
DANCIN Vineyards
Fig Eater Press
The Grange Co-Op
Grizzly Peak Winery
Kobe Restaurant
Looking Glass Beads
LoveJoy's Tea Room of Ashland
Northwest Nature Shop
Paddington Station
The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Ashland, Oregon. The ASH mission is "to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect." ASH has evolved over the years to include four residential homes and a community based program for individual services with professionally trained staff to help.
For more information about our program and future DSA opportunities, please visit our website: ashlandash.org or follow us on Facebook.