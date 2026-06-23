Was the Big Bad Wolf the only magical creature Little Red Riding Hood encountered on her journey to dear old Granny’s house?

Join us for this whimsical dramedy, proudly presented by the members of Ashland Supportive Housing’s Day Support Activities Theater Class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Written and performed by the Spring 2026 class, this original production is the result of months of creativity, collaboration, and practice. Come enjoy an imaginative adventure brought to life by these talented thespians!

Sunday, July 12th, 3:30-5:30pm

Meese Auditorium

555 Indiana St, Ashland, OR

(across from SOU’s Schneider Museum of Art)

3:30pm Doors open - Tickets: $15

Enjoy our Silent Auction & Bake Sale!

Funds raised will go toward our future Day Support Activities Theater Class for Adults with I/DD

4:00pm "Tale Mix: A Red Riding Hood Story" Performance

5:00pm Silent Auction Winners Announced

THANK YOU to our Silent Auction donors:

The Ashland Food Co-Op

Ashland Recycled Furniture

Ashland's Own Shop'n Kart

DANCIN Vineyards

Fig Eater Press

The Grange Co-Op

Grizzly Peak Winery

Kobe Restaurant

Looking Glass Beads

LoveJoy's Tea Room of Ashland

Northwest Nature Shop

Paddington Station

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Ashland, Oregon. The ASH mission is "to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect." ASH has evolved over the years to include four residential homes and a community based program for individual services with professionally trained staff to help.

For more information about our program and future DSA opportunities, please visit our website: ashlandash.org or follow us on Facebook.