Swan Lake at The Holly Theatre
Swan Lake at The Holly Theatre
“Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights” is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.
Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design,
illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet
into a mesmerizing visual experience.
This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told
through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where
timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.
Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and
emotional power.
Tickets are now on sale — reserve the best seats early.
Box Office Hours:
Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and 4 PM – 7 PM on the day of the show.