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Swan Lake at The Holly Theatre

Swan Lake at The Holly Theatre

“Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights” is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.
Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design,
illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet
into a mesmerizing visual experience.

This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told
through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where
timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.

Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and
emotional power.

Tickets are now on sale — reserve the best seats early.

Box Office Hours:

Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and 4 PM – 7 PM on the day of the show.

The Holly Theatre
$45-$80
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artistic Space Productions
https://artisticspaceproductions.us/

Artist Group Info

Artistic Space Productions
jay@jeffersonlive.org
https://artisticspaceproductions.us/
The Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-3797
boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org
hollytheatre.org