Swan Lake at The Holly Theatre

“Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights” is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design,

illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet

into a mesmerizing visual experience.

This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told

through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where

timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.

Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and

emotional power.

Tickets are now on sale — reserve the best seats early.

Box Office Hours:

Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and 4 PM – 7 PM on the day of the show.

