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Summer Theater Camp

Summer Theater Camp

Campers start the day with a protein breakfast snack, then attend an improvisation class. Following is a Broadway song and dance class. After lunch (bring your own or walk across the street for Food for Lane County's free summer lunch program), campers will learn stagecraft by making props and costumes and memorizing lines and blocking for a one-act play written by one of last year's campers (who was only eleven at the time). Summer camp is for ages 12-18.

Junction City Grange
200.00
08:15 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Generations Theater Company
541-636-6766
http://theater.gen-arts.com
Junction City Grange
1420 Kalmia Street
Junction City, Oregon 97448
jctheater.com