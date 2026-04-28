Summer Theater Arts Camp: Ages 6-11

Theatre Arts Camp is a four-half-day camp that introduces students to acting, voice expression,

improvisation, stage presence and auditioning through fun games and activities. Explore

pantomime, singing confidentiality in tune, and learning basic musical theater dance styles. We

will also enjoy a snack break and supervised play at Doc Griffin Park. This camp will be led by

theater and music instructor, Ms. Laurie and JCC Youth & Family Programs Coordinator, Sarah

Greco.

12:00-12:10pm – campers arrive at the Jacksonville Community Center

12:10pm-2:50pm – Theater arts games and activities, snack, and outdoor play

2:50pm-3pm – parent/guardian pick-up at the Jacksonville Community Center

To register for this camp, click this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/260785222360151

If you are interested in full-day camp options in Jacksonville, JCC and Art Presence have

partnered to create adjacent camps, with optional supervised walking transportation between

camps. Check out https://art-presence.org/summer-camp to view and register for their summer

camps.

