Summer Camp: Jacksonville Woodlands Explorer Camp Session #1

This is the first of two Woodlands Camps

Explore the woods with us in this awesome 4-day camp, led by outdoor educators from the Southern Oregon Land Conservancy and Pollinator Project Rogue Valley. Campers will meet at the JCC and then walk into the nearby Jacksonville Woodlands for exploration, observation, and nature journaling. Join us this summer as we enjoy our local trails and study plants and pollinators like an ecologist.

9:00am-9:10am- campers arrive at the Jacksonville Community Center

9:10am-11:50 am – guided hike, activities, and lunch in the Jacksonville Woodlands

11:50am-12:00pm – parent/guardian pick-up at the Jacksonville Community Center (OR: optional walking transport to Art Presence afternoon camps)

To register for this camp, click this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/260675959756175

If you are interested in full-day camp options in Jacksonville, JCC and Art Presence have partnered to create adjacent camps, with optional supervised walking transportation between camps. Check out https://art-presence.org/summer-camp to view and register for their summer camps.

Parent volunteers will receive a discount for the cost of their child. Email Sarah at sarahg@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org BEFORE enrolling for more info.

Instructor Bios: Sarah leads the Youth & Family programs at JCC. She is Jacksonville Elementary School parent and experienced childhood educator.

Tara serves as Southern Oregon Land Conservancy’s Education Program Manager. Tara completed her undergraduate studies at Stanford University and got her master’s degree in Natural Science and Environmental Ed. from Hamline University.

