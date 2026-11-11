The Historic Holly Theatre presents Storm Large on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, for a holiday concert in the Olsrud Family Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Portland-based singer, songwriter, and performer celebrates the season with a cocktail of holiday classics, rock ’n’ roll ballads, and tongue-in-cheek torch songs. Known for her powerhouse vocals and off-the-cuff humor, Storm brings both warmth and irreverence to familiar seasonal favorites.

A distinctive voice of the Pacific Northwest, Storm has built a career spanning rock, cabaret, theatre, and orchestral stages. Her work with Pink Martini and appearances on Rock Star: Supernova and America’s Got Talent have introduced audiences to her musical range, magnetic presence, and fearless honesty.

Storm’s holiday concert pairs seasonal nostalgia with unexpected musical turns, moving between tender moments and full-throttle vocals. With humor, heart, and a little holiday mischief, she offers an evening that is anything but ordinary.

