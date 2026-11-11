© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm Large

Storm Large

The Historic Holly Theatre presents Storm Large on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, for a holiday concert in the Olsrud Family Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Portland-based singer, songwriter, and performer celebrates the season with a cocktail of holiday classics, rock ’n’ roll ballads, and tongue-in-cheek torch songs. Known for her powerhouse vocals and off-the-cuff humor, Storm brings both warmth and irreverence to familiar seasonal favorites.
A distinctive voice of the Pacific Northwest, Storm has built a career spanning rock, cabaret, theatre, and orchestral stages. Her work with Pink Martini and appearances on Rock Star: Supernova and America’s Got Talent have introduced audiences to her musical range, magnetic presence, and fearless honesty.
Storm’s holiday concert pairs seasonal nostalgia with unexpected musical turns, moving between tender moments and full-throttle vocals. With humor, heart, and a little holiday mischief, she offers an evening that is anything but ordinary.

Holly Theatre
$30-$65
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Historic Holly Theatre
541-772-3797
boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org
https://www.hollytheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

Storm Large
Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
tiffany@jeffersonlive.org
https://www.hollytheatre.org/