Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present: Holding Wonder

Join Southern Oregon Repertory Singers for an unforgettable set of concerts this November that will feature the beauty and fragility of life and the wonder of the natural world. These themes are explored in a concert of “big-heart” music highlighted by Johannes Brahms’ lush, mini-masterpiece, “Nänie”; Latvian sensation, Ēriks Ešenvalds’ evocative “Northern Lights” for choir and tuned water glasses; Lucy Walker’s lyrical setting of Sara Teasdale’s anti-war poem, “There will come soft rains”; crossover music by Dolly Parton and Jacob Collier; and Jodi French’s poignant “Life has loveliness to sell”, which sets Sara Teasdale’s lovely poem “Barter” reminding us that beauty is all around, and exhorting all to: “Spend all you have for loveliness, buy it and never count the cost… and for a breath of ecstasy, give all you have been, or could be.”

We offer:

Free parking in Lot #36 across from the SOU Music Building

Pre-concert lectures 1 hour prior to performances.

ADA Seating & assisted listening devices available upon request.

Printed programs.

Student and EBT $5 tickets

Usher assisted seating.

