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Southern Oregon Historical Society Celebrates "Cars Through History"

Southern Oregon Historical Society Celebrates "Cars Through History"

"Cars Through History" is a classic car show. Come to historic Hanley Farm to see all types of cars made from the 1900s to 1972 during the show. Participate in family fun activities such as car trivia games, Pinewood Derby Truck, a raffle, children's games with prizes, a tour of the Haney Farmhouse, and a chance to ride in a 1930 Ford Model A. Las Palmas Food Truck and Sticky Fingers Ice Cream will provide refrehment. Free Admission.

Southern Oregon History Society Celebrates "Cars Through History"
This is a free event
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Historical Soceity

Artist Group Info

pajemian@sbcglobal.net
Southern Oregon History Society Celebrates "Cars Through History"
Hanley Farm
Central Point, Oregon 95702