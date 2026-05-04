Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Summer Blockbusters
Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Summer Blockbusters
Our annual POPS concert features soundtracks from those summer movies where you could escape from it all into new worlds. Step back in time to the 70’s as we start the show with the “Theme from Jaws”, the original block buster movie. Then moving on from there through the decades into the 20-teens. Escape through the music of the summer.
Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
08:37 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon Concert Band
541-324-0404
socbprez@jeffnet.org
Artist Group Info
Diane Barnes
dkbarnes@jeffnet.org
Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
815 S. Oakdale AveMedford, Oregon 97501