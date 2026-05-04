© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Summer Blockbusters

Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Summer Blockbusters

Our annual POPS concert features soundtracks from those summer movies where you could escape from it all into new worlds. Step back in time to the 70’s as we start the show with the “Theme from Jaws”, the original block buster movie. Then moving on from there through the decades into the 20-teens. Escape through the music of the summer.

Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
08:37 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Concert Band
541-324-0404
socbprez@jeffnet.org
https://www.socband.org/

Artist Group Info

Diane Barnes
dkbarnes@jeffnet.org
Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
815 S. Oakdale Ave
Medford, Oregon 97501