Sound Healing Yoga Nidra with Claudia

Claudia Ingraham will facilitate the Yoga Nidra (meditation) while gently playing crystal bowls, Tibetan ringing bowls and Koshi chimes in the background – finishing with a clearing gong bath to wash away what no longer serves you. Bring a mat, pillow and water bottle

The state of Yoga Nidra occurs when you can remain conscious during the deep sleep state. Yoga Nidra switches you out of fight or flight and into the relaxation response – you body’s natural healing state — where revitalization and regeneration naturally occur. Bring mats, pillows and blankets for your comfort on the carpet or in chairs as preferred. Experience deep serenity and relaxation in this interactive experience.

Instructor Bio: Claudia Ingraham has been practicing Sound Healing for 14 years now, beginning in Denver, Colorado and continued after moving to Jacksonville, Oregon in 2014. She began this journey after completing a training in advanced sound healing techniques in the traditional Himalayan method with Suren Shrestha in Boulder, Colorado while finishing her yoga teacher training. Afterwards she organized yoga/ sound healing retreats at Hot Springs locations for 4 years while in Denver. She has completed trainings in Biofield Tuning, studied with musician Leigh Ann Phillips, Matthew Kocel and a Gong Bath Intensive training with Richard Rudis. Claudia connects deeply with her intuition when she plays for people and loves seeing and hearing about positive and sometimes profound results experienced. This class will allow participants to understand what sound healing is, experience various sound instruments and learn what sound tools they can use daily to enhance their lives.

