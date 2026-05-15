SOU Theatre Presents: Radium Girls

Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory is a historical drama based on the true story of young women who worked as dial painters in the 1920s and were poisoned by the radium-based paint they used, leading to a fight for justice against their employer, the U.S. Radium Corporation. The play follows dial painter Grace Fryer as she and other sick workers sue the company, highlighting themes of corporate responsibility, workers' rights, and the commercialization of science, all while showing the devastating health effects of radium exposure, such as bone disintegration. Written by D.W. Gregory and Directed by Terri McMahon

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Performances run May 21st - 31st at SOU Main Stage Theatre.

Tickets are $25 General/$20 Senior, FREE for Students (of any school) & SOU Employees/Faculty.